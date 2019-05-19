Brenda M. Vasquez

1964 - 2019

Brenda M. Vasquez, 54, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her residence.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1964, to Juan and Martha (Santos) Arias in Guatemala. She was educated in the schools of Guatemala.

Brenda worked as a housekeeper for many years and most recently at Arvato as a machine operator.

Brenda was a kind-hearted, hardworking, loving and smart woman. She loved caring for others and was very outgoing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Brenda is survived by her children, Wendy (Roel) Gutierrez of Kenosha, Marta (James) Farias of Kenosha and Zudi Vasquez of San Antonio, Tex.; her parents, Juan and Martha Arias; her grandchildren, Roel, Ray and Giada Gutierrez, L.J. and Madison Farias; her brothers, Orlando Arias of Chicago and Manuel Arias of Des Plaines and her closest niece, Natalia Arias. She is also survived by Tyler Dunham.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Arias.

Funeral Services for Brenda will be held on Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Brenda's

Online Memorial Book