Brendan Storm Hall

1994 - 2020

Brendan Storm Hall, loving son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020; at the age of 26.

Brendan, known for his million-dollar smile, was born on June 3, 1994 and was a life-long resident of Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Tremper high school in 2012. Brendan was considered high energy, creative, intelligent and artistic. He wrote heartfelt poetry, created incredible paintings, and could always be found doodling a design for his future brand of speakers. He enjoyed sports, especially playing baseball. In his youth, he could always be found on his bike or anything with two wheels. He loved animals, especially his dogs Kashmir, Hope, and his most loyal companion Smoke. He treasured his time outside- hiking, walking the beach or hanging at the dog park. Brendan enjoyed working with his hands from wood working to cooking. His passion for music was unmatched and he could always be found with a pair of headphones. Brendan liked to spend his pastime playing table games with friends and family and was always up for a good game of chess. Because of his inquisitive nature, he would gravitate towards educational programming and documentaries and loved to debate on any number of topics. But what Brendan was most known for was his love of family and grace towards others.

Brendan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Joe (Papaw) Hall who fostered his love for music and gardening.

Brendan is survived by his parents Kevin (Meredith) Hall and Diane (Andrew) Arndt, his sisters Courtney (Kevin) Bryden and Kaitlyn Hall, and his beloved dog Smoke.

Visitation at Journey church (10700 75th St. Kenosha, WI) Friday September 11th, 2020; 4-8pm (masks required). Funeral service at Journey church, Saturday September 12th; 11am (masks required). Live stream will also be available. Funeral procession following to Mount Hope Cemetery (W698 Spring Prairie Rd, Burlington, WI). Food and fellowship will follow at the family farm in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations to a drug rehab benefit fund in memory of Brendan Hall can be found at: http://tiny.cc/t1ttsz

Brendan's family would love to hear all of the memories you have of Brendan. Please come with a written memory or two or write a memory when you arrive.

