Brian Dean Potts

August 23 - 1961 - November 11, 2019

Brian Dean Potts, 58, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2019. He was born in Kenosha on August 23, 1961, son of the late Herman and Evelyn (Née: Burns) Potts.

Brian graduated from Tremper High School in 1979. He was a truck driver for TTI, Inc. in Eden, WI from July 1989 until February 2012. Brian loved spending time riding his Harley. He was also a NASCAR, Indy, and boxing fan. Brian loved his family tremendously.

Brian is survived by his former wife, Connie Potts; daughters, Amanda (Jason) Smith, Malina Potts; grandchildren, Kyleigh Marie Smith, Kaden Brian Smith; brother, Joe (Anita) Potts; sister, Tami Potts; sisters-in-law, Vickie Potts, Jeanette Wickersheim; brothers-in-law, Rick Wickersheim, David Wickersheim, Guy Graham; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Brian is preceded in death by is brother, Mitchell "Bobo" Potts; in-laws, Donald and Lavonne Wickersheim; brother-in-law, Keith Wickersheim; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Wickersheim.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, with Pastor David Steppee officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM