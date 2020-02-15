Brian F. Turner

1956-2020

On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Brian F. Turner, 63, of Kenosha, passed away, surrounded by his family, at Wheaton Franciscan – All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Born in Madison, WI on May 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Gregory and Dorothy (Carpenter) Turner.

After obtaining a degree in Police Science. Brian went on to work for the Wisconsin State Patrol, where he retired in 2011 after 35 years of service. His passion for law enforcement didn't end after retirement. He continued to work as a Private Investigator for Habush, Habush & Rottier Law Firm until 2019.

Beyond law enforcement, Brian stood alongside his children as a coach and a mentor to all youth athletes. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his three children, Michael Turner, Nathan Gilliam, and Stacey (Jeff) Ferkin; four grandsons, Camron, Jaymon, Dylan, and Kolby; two brothers, Gregory (Mary) Turner and Kevin (Diane) Turner; and a sister-in-law, Christine Turner.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Turner.

Services for Brian were held privately. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00-3:00pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Stella's Casa Capri 2129 Birch rd. Kenosha, WI 53140.

