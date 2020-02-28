Brian Plumley

1957-2020

Brian Plumley, 62, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie surrounded by his family.

Brian was born on October 4, 1957 in Wakefield MI, the son of the late William & Carol (Koski) Plumley. He was educated in the schools of Waukegan, IL. Brian married the love of his life Melissa Williams in 2010 in McHenry, IL. Brian was employed as a truck driver for EMCO Chemical Distributors & SuperValu for many years.

His hobbies included golf, fishing, but most of all spending time with his family and friends especially his great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife; Melissa Plumley of Kenosha, daughter; Christine (Mike) Jones of Beach Park, IL, stepson; Doug Graham of Winthrop Harbor, IL, brother; Mike (Melissa) Plumley, nieces; Jessica, and Morgan Plumley of Trevor, sister; Colleen (Dave) McPherson of Zion, IL, grandchild; Trent (Savannah) Fink, great grandchildren; Bentley, Brenton, and Sydney.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Monday March 2, 2020 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM.

