Bridgette M.R. Jensen

1970-2019

Bridgette M.R Jensen, 49 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after a courageous 11- year battle with cancer (brain and spinal tumors).

She was born August 7, 1970 in Kenosha, the daughter of John Kopesky and Barbara (Zeyen) LeMere and remained a lifelong Kenosha resident. In 1986 Bridgette met Greg Jensen and they were united in marriage on June 15th, 1991 at Kemper Center in Kenosha.

Bridgette graduated from Tremper High school in 1988 and soon after started her career as a Typesetter at the Copy Center in Kenosha, where she worked for 2 years. Bridgette then accepted a Typesetter position at Studio North Design Studio, North Chicago, where she worked for 11 years. Bridgette & Greg then started their family of three children. Bridgette became a loving and devoted mother, transitioning into the role of a homemaker where she became very active in the kids' lives and school activities.

Bridgette was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoying camping, bicycling, hiking, and gardening. She had a passion for photography with her favorite subjects being family and nature. She also had a beautiful voice and performed in a number of church choirs growing up along with the Tremper Madrigal Singers as part of the Old English Christmas Feast. Her family, especially her children, were most important to her. Bridgette also loved animals and most especially her cats. In her young adult years she volunteered at a local animal shelter. In her spare time Bridgette enjoyed crafting and knitting. One of her many talents was cooking, especially in the company of her family.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Greg; three children, Gabrielle Jensen, Brennan Jensen, and Bowen Jensen, all of Kenosha; her mother, Barbara LeMere of Santee, CA; and her sister, Julie (Ralph) Kopesky-Anderson of Kimball, MN.

The Jensen family would like to thank all the family and friends who helped out over the years. The family would also like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Raizer and the team of doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago along with Dr. Ryan Engel and his team at Ascension Hospital Cancer Clinic in Racine. Without their dedication and support Bridgette would not have had the time with us that she did. Greg would like to thank all of his friends, colleagues and management team at SC Johnson for all their support during this challenging journey.

A private memorial service was held celebrating and honoring her life.