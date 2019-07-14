Bronislaus M. Wrobel

Bronislaus "Bruno" M. Wrobel, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Kenosha, Wis. Bruno was born in Hamtramck on Nov 27, 1927, the son of Michael and Josephine (Krok). He attended St. Florian School in Hamtramck.

He was a self-made hardworking man that worked by day at Dodge Main Plant and by night attended college. He was a graduate from Wayne State University and Detroit Institute of Technology where he received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and became a Board-Certified Pharmacist in 1954.

Bruno married Anita Mastronardi on June 24, 1961 in Leamington, Ontario and shared 58 years of marriage. He retired from Cunningham Drugs after serving the Harper Woods and Grosse Pointe community for over 51 years. He was a loving husband to his wife, Anita; loving father to his daughter Elizabeth (Dr. William) Falco and grandson Rocco Falco in Libertyville, Ill. Dear brother of Louise Tootalian, Irene (Tom) Mayernick, Cecilia Spratt, and Antoinette (Bill) Tucker. Preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Walter and John Wrobel. He is survived by many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville, Ill. Family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. until time of mass. A committal service will be held on July 29, at Lakeview Cemetery in Leamington, Ontario. Memorial contributions may be made to and St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

Visit & Sign Bruno's Online Memorial Book At: www.prokofuneralhome.com.