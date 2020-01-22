Bruce Allen Rivard Sr.

Bruce Allen Rivard Sr., age 71, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by his six children, Bruce Rivard Jr., Becky (Dennis) Gervasi, Monique Waldo, Michelle Rivard, Christopher Rivard and Sabrina Rivard; his siblings, Cathy (Jim) Wittkofski, David Rivard Sr., Rick Rivard and Randy Rivard; six grandchildren; one great grandchild and his former wife, Debra Rivard.

A memorial service honoring Bruce's life will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment with full military honors will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

