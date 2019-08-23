Bruce Edward Ford
Bruce E. Ford, 85, of Somers, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital campus on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. and conclude with military honors. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Racine Theatre Guild.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com