Bruce Edward Ford (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Bruce Edward Ford

Bruce E. Ford, 85, of Somers, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital campus on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. and conclude with military honors. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Racine Theatre Guild.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 23, 2019
