Bruce D. McKnight

1951 - 2019

Bruce D. McKnight, 67, formerly of Kenosha, late of Henderson, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Rose Hospital in Henderson, Nevada.

Born in Hammond, Louisiana on May 19, 1951, he was the son of Roy and Mary (Plantago) McKnight . He attended the schools of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was a 1969 graduate of Woodlawn High School.

On August 12, 2001 he was united in marriage to Susan M. Goodloe in Chicago, Illinois.

Bruce was employed as an Inspector for the USDA until his retirement. Following retirement, Bruce and Susan moved to Henderson, Nevada to make their home.

He was a former member of Great Lakes Church in Kenosha. Bruce especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a very kind and gentle man, who was loved by all who knew him.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Susan of Henderson, NV; his mother, Mary McKnight; his children, Dan (Sarah), Adam and Joy (Michael Castellanos) McKnight; his two step-sons, Adam Lojkutz, Dominic Basile, his sister; Karen (Byron) Sharp, and his two grandchildren, Kaden and Brennan McKnight.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A visitation in celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In accordance with the family's wishes, funeral services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.

