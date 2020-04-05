Bruce R. Powell

1951 - 2020

Bruce R. Powell, of Antigo, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at home. He was 68 years old. He was born December 13, 1951, in Kenosha, a son of Richard and Mary Etta (Holmes) Powell.

He was a graduate of Prairie High School in Racine. He attended Ripon College and Carthage College where he received a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in German. He continued his education at Oregon State University, where he graduated with his Master's Degree in Creative Writing.

After graduation, Bruce lived in Germany for five years teaching English to professionals at a business college and playing basketball with a close group of friends.

He was married to Christine Vincent in 1985 and moved to Antigo in 1987 where he raised his family and had a decades-long career at Antigo High School. During that time, he taught English, advised the National Honors Society and school newspaper, coached Forensics and oversaw the yearbook. His last seven years at the high school he also taught German, retiring in 2012. "Herr Powell" was passionate about learning and constantly challenged himself to improve his knowledge on behalf of his students.

He began writing stories at an early age and continued throughout his life. He also wrote political essays and created a number of board games. He enjoyed many sports and outdoor activities and instilled a deep respect for nature in his children. He will be rightly remembered by many for his steadfast dedication to environmental and social justice causes. In retirement, you could find him tending his garden, playing pool, and meeting friends to watch Jeopardy (which he won every time he watched).

He is survived by his three sons, Shane (Soulivan Vongmany) Powell, Vientiane, Laos, Jesse (Stacy) Powell, Escanaba, Michigan, Christopher "Kit" (Rachel) Powell and grandson, Theodore Powell, Seattle, WA; four brothers, David (Kathleen) Powell, Chicago, IL, Jim (Mira) Powell, Albuquerque, NM, Paul (Carol) Powell, Pleasant Prairie, WI, John Powell, Tampa, FL; a sister, Margaret "Maggie"(Jim Stephens) Day, Gillett, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be held at a later date and announced at that time. Plant a seed instead of sending flowers; the family encourages memorial donations by visiting: www.midwestrenew.org/donate

