Bruce Van Dyke

Bruce Van Dyke, 74, of Kenosha passed away on Monday July 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee surrounded by his loving family.

Bruce was born on Sept. 8, 1944, in Sparta, Wis., the son of the late Harold and Virginia (Baumbach) Van Dyke. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Bruce married Barbara Platt on June 5, 1965, in Kenosha. He was employed at JI Case Co and retired after 36 years. His hobbies included golfing, cheering for the Packers, Brewers, and Cubs, he enjoyed taking road trips in his convertible Mustang. But most of all spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who referred to him as their "Bumpa."

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Van Dyke of Kenosha; children, Chris Van Dyke of Kenosha, Jeff Van Dyke of Ark., Nichole (Gilberto) Escalera of Kenosha; sister, Garilyn (Don) Ellis of Madison; grandchildren, Keyanna, Alex, Gilberto Jr., Miguel, and Luis; and 10 great grandchildren, including his special great granddaughter, Annalise. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Virginia (Baumbach) Van Dyke, and step-father, Harold Behrens.

Services were private.

