Bryan W. Rahn

1944-2020

Bryan Rahn, 76, of Necedah passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Mile Bluff Hospital in Mauston surrounded by his loving family.

Bryan was born on January 11, 1944 in Kenosha, the son of the late Edmond and Hulda (Kessler) Rahn. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Bryan married Ruth Fiegel on December 18, 1972 in Kenosha. He was employed as a Metal Polisher at laddish Tri-Clover for many years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, fly tying, loved to make soup, but most of all loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Rahn of Necedah; 4 children, Debbie Freitag of Kenosha, Ginger Haaker of Trevor, Michele Christiansen of Kenosha and Michelle (Tom) Berry of Trevor; sister, Elsie Hart of Kenosha; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Bryan was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Rahn Jr. who passed March 25, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Monday June 29, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00-7:00PM. Private Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com