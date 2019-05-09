Byron Howard Biehn

1965 - 2019

Byron Howard Biehn entered into eternal life suddenly in a catastrophic event on May 3, 2019. Byron was born on July 23, 1965, to Byron Eugene and Kathleen (nee Rosmann) Biehn in Paris Township, Wis. He graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School in 1979 and Central High School in 1983. It was at Central that Byron would meet the love of his life, Dian Daniels, and they were married on Sept. 12, 1987, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris, WI.

Byron and Dian lived in the city of Kenosha, then in Bristol before settling into their dream home in Brighton Township. After high school, Byron worked at Mazer/PPG/BASF while also being the proprietor of B&D Mowing. In 2010, Byron joined AB Specialty Silicones as one of the first 11 employees, eventually becoming the lead chemical operator, and was instrumental in its growth.

Byron was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. He was the track coach for his former grade school. He was a former school board member and past-president of Providence Catholic School. Byron also was an active 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Union Grove Council #4106 serving as past Grand Knight, Trustee, Treasurer, and other offices.

Byron is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dian L.M. (Daniels) Biehn, their children: Helena, Byron Carl (B.C.), and Mathias. He is also survived by his parents, Byron and Kathy Biehn; siblings: Jerry Biehn, Donald (Sheila) Biehn, Maureen (Dennis) Minogue and Cynthia Biehn. Byron is also survived by his father-in-law, Carl Daniels; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dave (Kim) Daniels, Deb (Jeff) Butler, Dawn (Steve) Novak, Dona (Larry) Turner, Dirk (Sara) Daniels, and Dodi (Mike) David. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, family and friends. Byron was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Shirl Daniels, and brother-in-law, Doug Daniels.

Byron loved being with his family, always presiding as the "Grillmaster". He got a kick out of spending time with the Blatz team, playing cribbage and Euchre. He loved being outdoors, traveling and was an avid gardener and golfer. He was an enthusiastic fan of Wisconsin sports teams, attending many Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer tailgates and football games. He was a proud Green Bay Packer stock owner. Byron was bigger than life, living life to the fullest. He relished telling stories, jokes and used his quick wit to the entertainment of all. He loved everyone and was loved by those around him. He was the ultimate BIG guy with an even BIGGER heart.

Please visit with the family on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, WI from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. An extended wake will begin on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris, Wis. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at church. Burial will follow immediately after mass at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Bristol Fireman's Association, 19801 83rd Street, Bristol WI 53104; Waukegan Fire Department, 1101 Belvidere St. Waukegan, IL, 60085; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or a .

The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Waukegan Fire Department, the surrounding fire departments and their first responders, firefighters and medical staff who responded to this tragic event so bravely. In addition, we appreciate the diligent efforts of Waukegan Fire Chief George Bridges, Jr., Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper and their dedicated teams.

