Calvin P. Kappeler

1924-2020

Calvin P. Kappeler, 95, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at The Addison in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Born in Dunlevy, PA, on November 5, 1924, he was the son of Edward O. and Henrietta Jeanette (Betler) Kappeler and graduated from Perry High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1942.

During his service with the U.S. Army in WWII, he was stationed in the Philippines. Upon his discharge, he married Shirley B. Forsythe in Pittsburgh on February 22, 1946. They were married for 72 years until Shirley's death in 2018.

Calvin graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 1948, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked in the electric power distribution transformer business for Allis Chalmers Company in Pittsburgh, RTE Corporation in Waukesha, WI and Central Maloney in Pine Bluff, AR. He retired in Pine Bluff and the couple returned to live in Wisconsin, first in Oshkosh and later in Pleasant Prairie.

Survivors include his three children, Bruce (Pat) Kappeler of Pleasant Prairie, Linda (Russ) Volmar of Pewaukee, WI, and David Kappeler of Oshkosh; five grandchildren, Scott Kappeler, Carol (David) Brose, Russ Volmar III, Calvin Volmar, and Wayne Tallent; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Burgett and Mackey Brose.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; one sister, Dorothy (nee Kappeler) Glishke; one brother, Edward R. Kappeler; a daughter, Heidi (nee Kappeler) Tallent; a granddaughter, Cheryl Tallent; and a great-granddaughter, Anne-Marie Brose.

Calvin's family would like to thank Dr. Neil Shepler, the staff of The Addison, and the nurses and staff at Hospice Alliance for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave him.

As requested by Calvin, services will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Flight 93 National Memorial or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated by the family.

