Calvin R. Sawyer

1933 - 2020

Calvin R. Sawyer, 87, died Saturday October 3rd in Lake Tomahawk, WI. Cal was

born February 10, 1933 son of Lyle and Murrel Sawyer. Cal worked and retired

from Johnson Motors and was a charter pilot and instructor at Kenosha and

Waukegan airports.

Visitation on Friday, October 9th at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel from

4:00 to 7:00 pm and Funeral Service on Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 am at Lake Tomahawk Bible

Church with visitation form 10:00 am till time of service.

Complete obituary and condolences at nimsgernfuneral.com

