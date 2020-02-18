Candace "Candy" (Prusi) Johnson

1943 - 2020

Candace "Candy" (Prusi) Johnson, 76, died on Saturday morning, February 15, 2020, surrounded by her family at Aurora Hospital and Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.

Candy was born on February 28, 1943, in Negaunee, Michigan, the daughter of the late Walter and Hilda (Ruuska) Prusi. She grew up in Bellevue mining location in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and graduated from Negaunee High School. She was married at her family home in Bellevue to Robert "Bob" Johnson of Iron River, Michigan, on July 1, 1961.

Bob and Candy were married for nearly 59 years and lovingly raised five children: Stacie Johnson, of Kenosha; Robert "Rob" Johnson, of Kenosha; Marcy (Jerry) Gilbertson, of Kenosha; Debbie Schwandt, of Madison; and Douglas Johnson, of Racine. They were blessed with ten grandchildren: Amber (Brad), Garrett (Jordan), Kal (Cilla), Brooke (Matt), Joshua, Gina (Rich), Chandler, Jack, Jessie and Sandra; and five great-grandchildren: Toretto, Kinzie, Gunner, Kian and Emma.

Candy was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carol Hyry; a brother-in-law, Thomas Johnson; and a nephew, Thomas Scott Johnson. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters: Karen (Marvin) Koukkari, Cheryl Prusi, Susie (Roger) Johnson, Kathy (Tim) Tuominen, and Kelly (Wes) Autio; one brother, Dan (Sherilee) Prusi; and in-laws Phillip Hyry; Diana Johnson; Ronnie (Bonnie) Johnson; Don (Julie) Johnson; and Susan (Fred) Hintsala. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 p.m., and the following day from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M., at the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church (6721-156th Avenue, Bristol). Funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Interment will occur immediately after the service at Bristol-Paris Cemetery (16000-60th Street, Bristol).

