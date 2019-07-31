Kenosha News

Candace "Candy" Marifjeren

Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Woman's Club
6028 – 8th Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
the Woman's Club
6028 – 8th Avenue
Obituary
Candace ""Candy"" Marifjeren

Candace "Candy" Marifjeren of Kenosha passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services for Candy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Woman's Club (6028 – 8th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the Woman's Club on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 31, 2019
