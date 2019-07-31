Candace ""Candy"" Marifjeren
Candace "Candy" Marifjeren of Kenosha passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services for Candy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Woman's Club (6028 – 8th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the Woman's Club on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
