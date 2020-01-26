Carla Bales

1934-2020

Carla Bales, 85, of Kenosha passed away on Friday January 24, 2020 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Carla was born on September 24, 1934 in Fox Lake, IL the daughter of the late Carl & Mildred (Echner) Andrew. She was employed at Abbott Labs in customer service for many years, and also worked in Real Estate in Libertyville, IL. Carla was a member at St Mary's Lutheran Church, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons; Reed (Jeanne) Bales of Orono, MN, Kevin Bales of Kenosha, and grandchildren; Jake and Josie Bales.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

