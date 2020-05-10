Carla J. Mengo
1961 - 2020
Carla J. Mengo 1961 - 2020 Carla J. Mengo, 58 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital. She was born August 23, 1961, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of Peter and Charlene (Hoffman) Martin. Carla was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. One of her favorite hobbies was cooking. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Dale; her sons, the late Christopher Pfarr and Daniel (Ashley) Pfarr of Trevor, WI; her father, Peter Martin and stepmother Carol Callahan Martin of Pleasant Prairie, WI; stepchildren, Nathan (Desiree) Mengo of Twin Lakes, WI, Cassandra Hepfner of Pewaukee, WI and Jennifer Mengo of Pewaukee, WI; two brothers, Dr. Michael (Jane) Martin of Franklin, WI and Alan Martin of the Upper Peninsula, MI; grandchildren, Cody, Ellie Mae, Alex, Kennedy, Ethan, Ella, and Franco; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her son Christopher, Carla was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Martin. Due to recent health concerns regarding COVID-19, funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Carla's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Richard McDowell
Friend
