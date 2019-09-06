Carmelina ""Carmella"" Rose Ricchio

Carmelina "Carmella" Rose Ricchio, 73, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Froedtert South Kenosha Campus surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Oct. 21, 1945, in Marano Principato, Cosenza, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Gallo.

On Sept. 22, 1963, she married Benny Ricchio in Italy. They moved to Kenosha, Wis. the same year.

Carmella loved her family. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Benny of Kenosha; her two children, Marisa (Donald) Kaldenberg and John Ricchio both of Kenosha; five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren and one more on the way.

Carmella was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Prayers will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

