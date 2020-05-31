Carmella L. Fox 1926-2020 Carmella L. (Salerno) Fox, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at Hospice House. Carmella was born in Kenosha in 1926. She was born to Guiseppina (Aversa) and Pietro Salerno. Carmella attended local schools. Carmella was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish. Carmella was a member of Mt. Carmel's ladies auxiliary and Mt. Carmel's mission ladies. She was a member of the Catholic Women's club. Carmella was a long-term member of the Italian American Ladies Auxiliary and past president. Carmella, until age 88, was a volunteer at the Kenosha Shalom Center. Carmella was proud of her Italian heritage, especially sharing her pasta dishes, sauce, and Italian cookie recipes as shared on her son's Face Book posts. She was known for her wonderful desserts and passing her recipes onto her children. Carmella worked in retail. She started working retail at Peter Guidotti's corner grocery store. She then worked at the Jewell Tea Co. which transformed into Piggly Wiggly until her retirement in 1989. She also owned Dixie Cream Doughnuts Shop. Carmella loved travelling throughout the country and Europe. She was especially proud of visiting her mother's home in Castrolibero, Cosenza Italy. Carmella's hobbies included sewing, crocheting, card clubs, gardening, and loved playing bingo. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Carmella was preceded in death by her daughter Carolyn Jo DeCesaro. She is survived by her son Frank (Sandra) DeCesaro, son John Fox, granddaughter Nancy (Jason Slowik), grandson Michael (Gretchen) DeCesaro, two great grandchildren Jacob and Emma Rae, her very dear friend Frances Ventura, her special neighbors Donna Lyn Sheckler and Gina Cerminara. Aside from her parents she was also preceded in death by her sisters Rose (John Hebda), Jennie (Nello DiLetti), Viola (Dino Pierangeli), and her brother Dominick (Lorraine) Salerno. She was also preceded in death by her two former husbands Alfred DeCesaro and Otis Fox. Due to social distancing restrictions, a private Christian mass for immediate family will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 11 AM. Friends and family are welcome to participate in an open procession from Our Lady of Mount Carmel church to St. George cemetery at 11:45 AM. Internment will take place at St. George cemetery at noon following the procession. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rosanna Ranieri MD, Annette Hull MD, Jennifer Takata MD, Kindred at Home and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided Carmella. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be distributed among her favorite charities would be appreciated. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner 3016-75th Street, Kenosha WI 53142 (262)653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.