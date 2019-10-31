Carmen Milagros Tirado

Carmen Milagros Tirado, 71 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico on November 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Rafael and Candelaria (Rosario) Rivera.

On January 16, 1966 in Waukegan, Ill., she was united in marriage to Felix Manuel Tirado. Sadly, after 52 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on May 18, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Felix Antonio "Tony" Tirado, Gregory (Lana) Tirado, Juan Tirado, Angel Tirado and Maria (Matthew) Diener; her nine grandchildren; her eleven great grandchildren; her brother, Rafael (Joanne) Rivera, Jr.; and her many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Felix, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mari in infancy; and a grandson, Giovani Tirado.

Funeral Services honoring Carmen's life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Ill. A visitation for Carmel will beheld at the funeral home on Sunday, November 3, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

