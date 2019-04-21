Kenosha News

Carmen Sinnin

Carmen J. Sinnin

1955 - 2019

Carmen J. Sinnin, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Bay at Sheridan.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m.

Full obituary available at www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 21, 2019
