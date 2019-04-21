Carmen J. Sinnin
1955 - 2019
Carmen J. Sinnin, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Bay at Sheridan.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m.
Full obituary available at www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
