Carol A. Nauta

December 10, 1932 - January 6, 2020

Carol A. Nauta, age 87 of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Monday, January 6, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Chicago, IL on December 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Minnie (Winther) Lesiak. She was educated in the schools of Chicago.

In 1959, Carol was united in marriage to Kenneth Harrop, Sr. Their union was blessed with three children. Their marriage was later dissolved. In 1987, she was united in marriage to Harold Nauta. He preceded her in death in 2003.

For 20 years, Carol was employed as a bookkeeper with Truesdell Oil Company and various businesses, retiring at the age of 55. She enjoyed many Winters in Alamo, Texas.

Carol was a proud mother of three children. She had purchased her first house in 1972. Carol was a strong role model and with her positive loving and caring ways to live she taught many the righteous path. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was called "GG" by all. Carol was an excellent cook and she warmly welcomed everyone who came into her home. Many a stray found their way to her home because of her love of animals.

She is survived by her three children, Kim (Ray) Duczak, Glen (Natalie) Harrop and Jo Ann Davis; her step-daughter, Pamela (Darryl) Timler; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Plants, Garret (Monica) Nauta, Christopher (Tiffany) Nauta, Jeremy (Anne) Harrop, Conner Harrop, Kevin Harrop, Amber (Angel Oviedo) Weber and Brandon (Jenifer Morales) Davis; her step grandchildren, Christina Hinz and Brian Hinz; her great-grandchildren, Charlie and Joshua Plants, Gemma and Jolie Nauta, Brayden and Bennett Nauta and Lily and Tenni Harrop; and her sisters, Jean (Fred) Schild, MaryJane (Denny) Tanner and Bonnie Sutton; and many loving extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Harold Nauta, she was preceded in death by her step-grandson, Steven Hinz.

Funeral services honoring Carol's life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Friday, January 10th at 3:00 p.m. in Bristol Paris Cemetery, Paris Township. A visitation for Carol will take place on Thursday, January 9th from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 or the , 750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Ste 306, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223, would be appreciated.

