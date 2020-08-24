1/
Carol Ann Weekly Urban
1944 - 2020
Carol Ann Weekly Urban, 76, passed away August 4th, 2020 in Temecula, CA after a long courageous battle with Cancer. She contracted the Coronavirus & was unable to overcome it.

She was born in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Gerald Weekly & Catherine (Teschler) Weekly. She graduated from nursing school and in 1974 moved her family to California to accept a position at a Veterans Hospital. She remained a resident of Concord Ca. until a recent move to Temecula CA.

Her nursing career took her to New Hampshire and later South Carolina. After retirement, she moved back to California to be near her family.

She is survived by her sister Patricia (Weekly) McKay, her brother-in-law Steve McKay Sr. Of SC, her Son Michael P. Urban of Temecula, CA, her daughter Kathryn A. Tincher of Concord CA. Also, her six grandchildren, Alesia, Alana, Adam and Anthony Urban and Alexander & Kayla Tincher, in addition to her two great grandsons Joaquin and Antonio.

A private service will be held due to the Covid-19. She will be missed by many.



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 24, 2020.
