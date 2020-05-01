Carol Anne Potter 1939 - 2020 Carol Anne Potter, 80, died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at her home in Kenosha, WI. Carol was born September 4, 1939 in Racine, WI to the late Theodore "George" and Vivian (Steinway) Martin, Jr. She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School on June 5, 1958. Carol was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, and in 1973 she earned her LPN degree in nursing from Gateway Technical Institute. Carol worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital and Snap-on Tools in Kenosha. Carol moved to Texas in 1982 and married John T. Potter on June 15, 1996 at Zion Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, TX. She worked at the VA Hospital in Kerrville, TX and retired from there in 2000. Carol was a member of the Texas Hill Country Quilters Guild and Zion Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, TX. She belonged to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha and was a member of the Southport Quilters Guild. She loved quilting and miniature dachshunds. Carol is survived by her husband, John Potter, her son David (Amy) Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie, WI and her daughter Nancy Zoerner Garcia of Porter, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer Janas of Slidell, LA, Tracy Janas of Johnstown, OH, Jimmy Johnson of Racine, WI, Hunter, Christian, Gunnar, and Brody Zoerner of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Vivian Garcia and Timothy Garcia III of Porter TX . Carol is further survived by her great-grandchildren Anthony Meadows of Eunice, LA, and Ian and Gracie Bach of Rayne, LA. Her brothers Thomas Hamilton of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Kendal (Lisa) Christman of Readstown, WI. Her sisters Janice (Steve) Molder Prorok of Cape Coral, FL, Susan Martin Lebeter and Laurie Martin Mueller, both of Kenosha, WI. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore George Martin, Jr. and Vivian Simonds, her brothers Theodore George Martin III and James Molder, her husband Harold Elder, daughter Wendy Johnson Janas and her son Jeffrey Johnson. The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance and Marissa Parramoure for the loving care given to their mother. A memorial service will be held later. Burial will take place at Greenridge Cemetery. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 1, 2020.