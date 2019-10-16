Carol E. Fliess

Carol E. Fliess, 83, of Town of Paris passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence.

She was born February 14, 1936 to Louis and Isabella (nee Drissel) in Kenosha County. Her early life was spent in Paris Township. Carol graduated from Racine Kenosha Normal School where she received her teaching degree. On July 6, 1957 she was united in marriage to Charles T. Fliess at St. John the Baptist Church in Paris. Following their marriage, they lived in Racine County for 5 years, then settled in Kenosha County on the farm, where they raised their family of 9 children. Charles preceded her in death on July 17, 2007.

Carol was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, watching TV and attending family events. Carol will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Carol is survived by her children; Sandra (Randall) Henderson, William (Diane) Fliess, Rose Green, Donald (Tracy) Fliess, Louis (Sharon) Fliess, Lawrence (Sandy) Fliess, John (Lynn) Fliess, Janet (Jeff) Whitford, 31 loving grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings; Ramona Michel, Dick (Kathy) Frederick and Marietta Spear, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles T., a son Charlie J., a son-in-law Art Green, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Brighton. Burial will follow service in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home.

