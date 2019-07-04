Carol J. Novak

1932-2019

Carol J. Novak, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30,at The Addison in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on Aug.12, 1932, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Wilma (Berkercher) Gahart.

On July 5, 1980, she married Chester Novak. He preceded her in death on April 3, 1994.

Carol worked for many years as a waitress at Andy's restaurant.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was very involved with her church. She volunteered for the Special Olympics. She enjoyed being outside, playing cards, meeting at McDonalds every morning with her friends, traveling, especially to Door County in the fall to see the leaves change. Most of all she enjoyed being a grandma and great grandma.

Carol is survived by her three children, Kim Myers of Kenosha, Pam Aiello of Delavan, and Paula Markin of Kenosha; five grandchildren, Gina and Nicholas Aiello and James, Raymond and Ashley Markin; and three great grandchildren, Zoey, Landon and Jaydee Aiello.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her sister, Joyce Schaefer; two brothers, Lloyd and David Gahart; and son-in-law, John Markin.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, at Proko Funeral Home at noon. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kindred Hospice or would be appreciated by the family.

