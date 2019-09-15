Carol Jean Johnson McMahon

Carol Jean Johnson McMahon passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at Hospice Alliance House of Kenosha at the age of 72. She was born in Bismarck, N. D. to Ervin and Ruby (nee: Falck) Johnson on Aug. 27, 1947.

Carol attended Bismarck public school and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1965. After graduating from the University of North Dakota with a degree in speech therapy, she began a long career with the Kenosha Unified School System.

Carol worked tirelessly as a child advocate beginning her career in 1969. She worked as a Speech Therapist, Program Support Teacher and held the administrative position of School Leadership Director until retirement in 2003. Carol received a Distinguished Service Award in 1990. She was a board member and president of Cerebral Palsy of Kenosha County and she spent her life serving children and the communities in which she resided.

Carol married Paul McMahon on July 29, 1984. Paul and Carol made their home in Kenosha until her retirement when they moved to Bismarck. After eight years in N.D., they returned to Wis. and made their home in Racine. She is survived by her husband, Paul; her stepson, Rob (Julie) McMahon; and their son Callum. She is also survived by three siblings, Mitch (OJ) Johnson of Kenai, AK; Karen (David) Knoop and Dewey (Laurie) Johnson of Bismarck, N.D.; two aunts; Florence Clark of Lamar, Mo. and Doris Wilson of Grand Junction, Colo.; and in-laws Barbara (Daniel) Magnusson; Tammy (Russ) Harbach of Racine; Michele (Gary) Zalokar and Amy Bierwirth of Kenosha; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Ruby Johnson; and parents-in-law, Howard and Jean McMahon.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 7 p.m. with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorial contributions may be made to "Cerebral Palsy of Kenosha County, Inc."

Paul wishes to thank the staff of Hospice Alliance and the family and friends who helped Carol throughout her illness.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com