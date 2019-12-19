Carol L. Bennington-Karow

July 10, 1937 - December 12, 2019

Carol L. Bennington-Karow (Punky) age 82 of Wheatland, WI died December 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Philipsburg, PA on July 10, 1937. The daughter of the late Russell and Cathryn (Cole) Vroman. She attended Forest Ave Elementary School and graduated from Grant High School in Fox Lake. She continued her education at Western University in McComb, IL and received her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where then she went on to be a teacher, spending the majority of her years teaching Kindergarten at Big Hollow in Fox Lake. She enjoyed watching and feeding many types of birds, and spending time learning about the different types that landed on her deck. She enjoyed cheering for the Green Bay Packers, spending time with her family and friends and working in her yard. She always had an open door for anyone, hosting numerous 4-H foreign exchange students, foster kids, past students and friends. She was a teacher for over 35 years and even after retirement did substituting teaching.

Carol is survived by her longtime and dear companion William (Bill) Godshall. Loving Mother of Joi (Jerry) Linneman, Brett (Michelle) Karow, Marty (Jackie Ketterhagen) Karow, Candi (Scott) Christensen, Matt (Carlene) Karow and Nick (Katrina York) Karow. Grandmother to James (Tasha) Linneman, Jarrett (Lindsey) Linneman, Jay Linneman, Cole Karow, Joshua and Lauren Christensen, Casey (Jesse) Binninger, Jessie and Brettney Black. Great Grandmother to Brooke Linneman, Colt Binninger, Ryen, Charlotte and Drew Linneman. She was preceded in death by her husbands Loren Karow and Russell Bennington and son in law Jerry Linneman.

A Celebration of Carol's life will take place at an Open House at The Mercantile Hall 425 North Pine Street, Suite 100 Burlington WI 53105 on December 22 from 1-5 pm. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.

