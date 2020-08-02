Carol Lee Gallegos-Hamilton

1947 - 2020

Carol Lee Gallegos-Hamilton, 73, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 with her sons by her side. Carol was born on March 22, 1947 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Joseph and Lillian Korbel. She graduated from Tremper High School in 1965 and had a lifelong career with the Federal Government.

She moved from Kenosha to Illinois in 1976 and lived there until 1995, when her job was transferred to San Diego, California. After living in San Diego for 15 years, she decided that the Scottsdale, Arizona area would be a wonderful place to spend her days, and moved there in 2011.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Gallegos; and her parents. She is survived by her two children, Bryan Gallegos and Craig (Dawn) Gallegos; brother, Joseph (Amy) Korbel; and sister, Barbara (William) Steinsiefer.

Carol was the most caring and giving person you could ever know. Her passion for her children, her nieces and nephew (and their children) fueled her love and filled her spirit.

There will be no services held, at Carol's request.