1/1
Carol Lynn Buzza
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol Lynn Buzza

1947-2020

Carol Lynn Buzza, 73, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 27, 2020.

Carol was born on January 19, 1947 in Ironwood, MI, the daughter of William and Betty (Dragish) Buzza. She was educated in the schools of Ironwood. Carol was a Senior Sales Representative for American Brass for more than 40 years where she never missed a day of work and earned numerous awards for her dedication and exceptional customer service Carol also worked at Great Lakes Warehousing for the last 5 years.

Carol's hobbies include cooking for family and friends, traveling up to northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, shopping with her sister and mother, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Carol was an active member of Kenosha VFW Post 1865 and the Kenosha Moose Lodge.

Survivors include her her boyfriend; Gus Filk of 45 years, children; Krista (Anthony Jr.) Piccolo of Burlington and Amy Dunn of Milwaukee; mother, Betty Buzza of Kenosha; sister, Jackie DeLoria of Kenosha; grandchildren, Brandon and Liam Piccolo; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Carol touched many lives and will be sorely missed.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, William Buzza.

Visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 3:00P.M. to 5:00P.M. with a service to follow. Burial will be private.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
05:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved