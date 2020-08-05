Carol Lynn Buzza

1947-2020

Carol Lynn Buzza, 73, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 27, 2020.

Carol was born on January 19, 1947 in Ironwood, MI, the daughter of William and Betty (Dragish) Buzza. She was educated in the schools of Ironwood. Carol was a Senior Sales Representative for American Brass for more than 40 years where she never missed a day of work and earned numerous awards for her dedication and exceptional customer service Carol also worked at Great Lakes Warehousing for the last 5 years.

Carol's hobbies include cooking for family and friends, traveling up to northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, shopping with her sister and mother, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Carol was an active member of Kenosha VFW Post 1865 and the Kenosha Moose Lodge.

Survivors include her her boyfriend; Gus Filk of 45 years, children; Krista (Anthony Jr.) Piccolo of Burlington and Amy Dunn of Milwaukee; mother, Betty Buzza of Kenosha; sister, Jackie DeLoria of Kenosha; grandchildren, Brandon and Liam Piccolo; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Carol touched many lives and will be sorely missed.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, William Buzza.

Visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 3:00P.M. to 5:00P.M. with a service to follow. Burial will be private.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

