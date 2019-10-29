Carol M. Schuler

Carol M. Schuler, 77, of Kenosha, died on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.

Born in Windsor, Essex Canada on March 2, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Jean (Duncan) Craig.

On May 3, 1969 at Holy Cross Church in Deerfield, Ill., she was united in marriage to Ron Schuler.They were blessed with two sons and 46 years together. Sadly, Ron passed away in 2015.

Carol and Ron partnered together and started Ron's Rubbish Removal which then became Tri-County Disposal. Then they owned and operated Truesdell Mini-Mart (Hwy. 50 & County H) and Countryside Market (Hwy. 45 & County C) in Bristol.

Carol could talk about sports, especially baseball since her husband coached many young players and her sons and grandchildren were athletic.Carol was a cheerleader on the go; inspiring her family to do their best backing them all with her love. It may have been her love of coffee which she drank all day long that kept her energized.Carol truly cherished the time with her family at home or traveling to support their activities. She was a loving, proud mother and grandmother.

Carol is survived by her two sons, Steve (Shelby) Schuler and Ron (Julie) Schuler; her five precious grandchildren, Pete, Jake, Ellie, Tori and Luke and her sister, Sheila Marontate.

A Memorial Service for Carol will be held TODAY, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends for Carol will be held at the funeral home on TODAY, Tuesday, October 29 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Joseph Catholic Academy Athletic Association, 2401 69th St., Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family.

