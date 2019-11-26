Carol May Kerkman

December 9, 1930 - November 23, 2019

Carol May Kerkman, age 88 of Powers Lake, WI, died on Saturday morning, November 23, 2019 at her home.

The former Carol May Chinn was born on December 9, 1930 in Harvard, IL, the daughter of the late Albert and Erma (Bartels) Chinn. On December 24, 1950, Carol was united in marriage to Merril Kerkman, Sr. He preceded her in death.

Carol worked for many years on the family poultry farm. Carol and Merril ran the operations of Honey Bear Farm on Powers Lake in the late 1950's into the 1960's, during which time, the Ms. Universe Pageant was hosted there.

Carol was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Slades Corners, WI where she was a member of the Altar Guild, Ladies Aid and sang in the choir. She was a former 4H Leader and did swimming in high school. She also was a member of the Wheatland School Board for 15 years along with the Wheatland Planning and Zoning Board. She loved her Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.

Carol is survived by her three children: Michelle Cook, Marleen (Patrick) Lamp and Merril "Tig" (Nannette) Kerkman. She was a grandmother of 9 and Great Grandmother of 6. She is also survived by her siblings, Annetta Radunz, Alberta (Richard) Hempel, Clarence (Shirley) Chinn and Glenda (Bill) Lemay and sister in law of Clarence "Lou" Henry.

She was preceded in death by her sister Lois Henry and son in law, Dr. Robert Cook.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 39506 60th St., Slades Corners, WI. The Kerkman Family will receive friends from 10:00Am until the time of service at the Church. Memorial Remembrances may be made to St. John's Altar Guild or the Ladies Aid. 39506 60th St. Burlington, WI 53105. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood and Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting the Kerkman Family.