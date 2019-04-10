Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sebena.

Carol Louise Sebena

1949 - 2019

Carol Sebena, 69, of Kenosha passed away on Monday April 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born on Aug. 31, 1949, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late George and Eleanor (Litke) Sebena. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. Carol was employed at AMC/Chrysler for many years. Her hobbies included playing Bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her pets, family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Rick Sebena of Kenosha, Cathy (Rick) Toledo of Ill.; brothers, Robert (Cathy) Sebena of Kenosha, George (Lin) Sebena of Ill.; sisters, Jo Ann (Michael) Neal of Wash., Donna Cutsforth of Kenosha; grandchildren, Richie Storey, Bradley Storey, and Wendy Toledo. Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Sebena.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

