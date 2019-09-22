Carol Shilhavy Dallmann
Carol Shilhavy Dallmann, 71, passed away on September 15, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Lake City, Fla. after losing a courageous fight with COPD.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at noon in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until noon. Interment will take place after the service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.draeger-langendorf.com for a full obituary.
