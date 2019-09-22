Kenosha News

Carol Shilhavy Dallmann (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Carol Shilhavy Dallmann

Carol Shilhavy Dallmann, 71, passed away on September 15, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Lake City, Fla. after losing a courageous fight with COPD.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at noon in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until noon. Interment will take place after the service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.draeger-langendorf.com for a full obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 22, 2019
