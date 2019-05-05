Carol Shinske

1936 - 2019

Carol Shinske was born Dec. 25, 1936 to the late Lee and Mary Laurent in Milwaukee, Wis.

Carol attended Lamb School from 1942 until graduation in 1950. She graduated Mary D. Bradford High School in 1954. Attended classes at Gateway Technical Institute.

She married Harvey Zuhde on Aug. 13, 1955, at First Methodist Church. That marriage was dissolved on April 10, 1984. Married Wayne Shinske on Oct. 25, 1986 at Wesley United Methodist Church. He preceeded her in death on Aug. 28, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her father, Lee Laurent, in 1987 and her mother, Mary Laurent, in 1991, her sister, Merry Uhlig, in 2017, a beloved brother-in-law, Charlie Uhlig, in 2004, and beloved aunt, Irene Wilmelt, in 2008.

Was employed at various times at Great Lakes Naval base, Electronic Supply Office from 1954 through 1964. Employed by Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections, Probation and Parole as a typist, then promoted to Clerical Supervisor from 1968 until her retirement in 1992.

Her interests while growing up and through high school were horses, appearing in many horse shows and winning many ribbons. Her interests as an adult were ceramics and gaming.

Because she was an animal lover, there were many donations to animal shelters. She also loved long-haired Chihauhaus and adopted many after retirement.

She is survived by three daughters, Cheri Kirby, of Kenosha, Wis.,, Deana Kelly (spouse Jim Kelly) of Cutler, Indiana, and Tamee Tenwinkel, of Delphi, Indiana, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Kenosha Christian Reform Church, 7506 25th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53143, from 10 a.m. -11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943