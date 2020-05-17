Carole Lynn Rasmussen (nee: Zielsdorf) Carole Lynn Rasmussen (nee: Zielsdorf), age 67 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus. She was born in Kenosha and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Evelyn (Doris) Zielsdorf. Carole attended St. Mark Grade School and was a 1970 graduate of Tremper High School. She lived most of her life in Kenosha, and the Sturtevant area except for approximately ten years when she and her husband lived in Woodruff, WI. Upon leaving Woodruff, Carole and her husband moved back to Kenosha County in Pleasant Prairie. In 1970, Carole was united in marriage to Gary Thomas. Their union was blessed with two sons, Donovan, and Craig. Their union was later dissolved. In 1982, Carole was united in marriage to Gregory Bennett. Their union was later dissolved. In 1993, Carole was united in marriage to Thomas Rasmussen. They celebrated their 25th Anniversary in July of 2019. Carole was employed as a receptionist in the office of Dr. Sattler. She was then employed as a bookkeeper with Camosy Construction Company. She later worked in the office with St. Luke's Hospital and in various medical offices. Carole is survived by her husband, Thomas; her two sons, Donovan, and Craig Thomas, both of Kenosha; her stepson, George Rasmussen of FL; her stepdaughter, Jennifer Rasmussen; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings,William (Theresa) Zielsdorf of Pleasant Prairie, Kathryn (Kay) Marotz of Elkhorn, Susan (Dick) Massarini Daggett of MI, Jon (Kimberly) Zielsdorf of Wheatland, James (Lori) Zielsdorf of Kenosha, Kenneth (Iyore) Zielsdorf of Indianapolis, IN and Leslie (Maria) Zielsdorf of Kenosha; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Zielsdorf; her brother-in-law, Alvin Marotz; and her sisters-in-law, Marie Zielsdorf and Donna Zielsdorf. Funeral services and entombment in All Saints Mausoleum will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in Carole's name, made to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.