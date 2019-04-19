Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole (Bernacchi) Nesgood.

Carole (Bernacchi) Nesgood

1942 - 2019

Carole (Bernacchi) Nesgood, 76, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1942, to the late Louis and Carmen "Marge" (Olivo) Bernacchi in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from St. Joseph's High School.

Carole married the loved of her life Walter "Wally" Nesgood on March 4, 1996, in Kenosha.

Carole in her younger years worked with her father at Bernacchi Drug Store; she was a full-time homemaker while managing the family tree service for 23 years. Later in life she worked at Northlake Engineering.

Carole enjoyed baking and cooking for family and friends, being a hostess, poker club with girlfriends, reading, and going up north to Adams County to the family farmhouse.

Carole is survived by her loving husband Wally, her children Dominick (Betsy) Bierdek of Lakewood, Co., Douglas (Pamela) Bierzychudek of Littleton, Co., Anne (Rhett) Williamson of East Grand Rapids, Mich., Bonnie (Brian) Anderson of Philadelphia, Pa. and Todd (Kelly) Nesgood of Middleton, Wis., her grandchildren Austin and Angela Bierdek, Abigail, Kathryn and William Bierzychudek, Grant, Paul, Audrey and Troy Williamson, Stacy and Colton Anderson and William and Caroline Nesgood, her brother John Bernacchi and Cindy Krauss, Patricia Bernacchi and Linda Wikel all of Kenosha, her nephews Daniel (Nancy) Wikel and Martin Wikel, her niece Roxanne (Sean) Coyle, her great nephews Benjamin Wikel and Brock Coyle, her great niece Mia Wikel, and the daughters of Cindy, Katelynn and Sarah Krauss.

Funeral Services for Carole will be held on Monday, April 22, at noon at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Carole's

Online Memorial Book