Caroline Florence Skrzypchak

1937 - 2020

Caroline Florence Skrzypchak of Neshkoro, passed away Monday evening, September 21, 2020 at Preston Place in Redgranite.

She was born to Raymond and Mary Hornung on August 25, 1937 in Marathon Wisconsin. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic school and Marathon high school in 1955. Realizing Caroline wasn't happy with being employed in an electronics factory, she diligently pursued her education at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha and earned a degree in nursing. She was employed at several hospitals as an LPN nurse and eventually retiring from Brookside Nursing Home in 1986.

She married Arnold Skrzypchak on July 27, 1955 in Marathon. There they had two of their six children, Cheryl and Dean. They resided in Marathon until 1959. Upon that time moving to Kenosha where they had four more children, Joseph, Scott, Karla, Chad. Caroline lived with her family in Kenosha for the next 35 years. Eventually, in 1995 Caroline and Arnie retired to a new home they had built in the woods of Neshkoro, Wisconsin. Enjoying visits from friends and family from all around. Enjoying casinos and road trips from time to time. Throughout the years Caroline was also meticulously involved at cross count stitchery. She enjoyed displaying her art and selling it at area fairs. She had done beautiful work and enjoyed it tremendously.

Surviving are her husband Arnie of Neshkoro of 65 years. Her children, Dean (Patricia) of Kenosha; Karla of Salem and Scott of Redgranite. Also surviving are seven grandchildren. Christopher (Gina), Bradley (Nancy), Jonyl (Casey), Danielle (Alec), Jenna, and Tyler. In addition, leaving behind seven great grandchildren. Also surviving our sisters Arlene (Tottie) Edwin Volhard of marathon; Ellen Goetsch (Jerry) of Rothschild; Father Eugene Hornung of Chippewa Falls; and Richard Hornung (Joyce) of Marathon.

Preceded in death by her or her infant son Joseph, a daughter Cheryl Luebke, A son Chad and a granddaughter Michelle, her sister Gladys Busko/Bauman, Gordon (Olga) and Raymond Jr. (Sharon).

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stahl Celebration & Remembrance Center, W7452 State Road 21/73, Wautoma, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am Monday until the time of services at the center. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A warm thank you goes out to the nurses and staff at Preston Place nursing home and heartland hospice care, for caring of Caroline allowing her to have grace and dignity during her final days on earth. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences.