Caroline L. (Merrick) Gauss

1952 - 2019

Caroline Louise Gauss, 66, of Melbourne Fla., passed away April 16, 2019, at the William Child's Hospice House in Melbourne Fla. after a courageous battle with Frontotemporal Dementia.

Born in Kenosha on Sept. 19, 1952, to Milton and Helen Merrick, Caroline was a long time resident of Kenosha where she graduated from Tremper High School in 1970.

On Dec. 11, 1971, she married her husband of 47 years, Marty Gauss, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Caroline was the office manager at Kenosha Leatherette and Display Company retiring in 2009 after 33 years. She was also the founder and co-owner of Total Cyclery Bicycle shop along with her family from 1986 – 2004, then again from 2010 – 2014. Caroline was also extremely involved in cycling throughout the years starting in 1980 at the Washington Bowl Velodrome to encourage her sons and other members of the cycling community, traveling all around the United States in support of them, enjoying every minute of it.

Caroline, not only in personal and family life but in everything she played a part of was viewed as "The glue that held everything together".

Caroline is survived by her husband Marty of Melbourne Fla., two sons, Robby (Melanie), Willy (Tina) both of Kenosha, two sisters Sharon (John) Roach of Wausaukee, Wis., Sandra (Dean) Setzler of McHenry, Ill., two brothers Christopher Gustavus of Kenosha, Mark Merrick of Ellsworth, Wis., six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents.

Please join us for a celebration of life party which be held at the Moose Club 3003 30th Ave Kenosha on Thursday May 9, from 4 p.m. until 8p.m.