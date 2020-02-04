Caroline (Santiloni) Ulmer

Feb. 13, 1931 - Jan. 21, 2020

Caroline (Santiloni) Ulmer passed away on Jan. 21, 2020. She was born on Feb. 13, 1931 to Joseph and Palmira Santiloni in Kenosha, WI. She married Dalton (Chris) Ulmer and they raised their family in Shaumburg, IL. She is survived by three children; Christine (KiKi) Becker, Paula McAleese and Douglas (Amber) Ulmer. Also by her sister, Dorothy (Louis) Dalpaos and sister in law, Mary Santiloni; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffrey Ulmer; a sister, Joyce Frederick and a brother, Joe Santiloni. Caroline liked to dance, read, knit, socialize with her many friends. She called Kenosha her home town. She was an avid Cub fan, Rizzo was her favorite player. Her funeral service was private.