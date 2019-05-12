Carolyn J. Hernandez

1946 - 2019

Carolyn J. Hernandez, 73, of Kenosha, was called home to be with The Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Born in Park Falls, Wis, on Feb. 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Violet (Kotke) Kolar. She attended Park Falls Schools, and was a 1964 graduate.

After graduation, Carol moved to Milwaukee for employment as a key punch operator. It was in Milwaukee that she met the love of her life, Juan Hernandez. On July 24, 1965, in Park Falls, the adoring couple was joined before God in marriage. They enjoyed trips to Texas and Park Falls to visit family. The faith they shared kept them strong together.

Carol was employed as a pharmacy technician with Walgreens.

She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church for 40+ years. She always instilled the importance of faith to her family. Throughout her life, she valued her faith. She was in bible studies, taught Sunday school and confirmation. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and served on the alter guild. God was the center of her life.

Carol was an avid reader and a huge sports fan. She enjoyed the Badgers, Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Yankees.

Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Juan Hernandez; her two loving children, John Hernandez and Jennifer (Dale) Peterson; her seven wonderful grandchildren, Evie and Vince Hernandez, Jorilyn, Drake, Hollyn, Kailyn and Jessica Peterson; her siblings, William (Jo) Kolar, Ken (Linda) Kolar, Rita Jeske, Robin Stelter and Holly (Tim) Mather; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Jim Jeske and Marty Stelter.

Funeral Services honoring Carol's life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 ,at 11:30 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Ave. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A visitation for Carol will be held on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Messiah Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

