Carolyn Lynn Kramer

Carolyn Lynn Kramer, 78, went to her heavenly home November 9, 2019 surrounded by family, following many years of loss to Alzheimer's Disease. She will be joining those who pre-decease her including her parents (Eric and Ardys Harrison), sister (Laurel King) and her son (James G. Kramer).

Carolyn's childhood and high school years were in Zion, IL where she met the love of her life James Kramer. They were wed October 8, 1960. They later moved to Pleasant Prairie, WI to raise 4 children. She enjoyed retirement at Lake WI and Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

After her children started school, Carolyn returned to college graduating magna cum laude despite losing her eldest son (James G Kramer) to Leukemia during her college years. She loved teaching at St. Mark's (approx. 1983-1999) especially 4th and 5th graders! She touched and inspired many. Carolyn and family were also members of St. Therese Parish.

Carolyn will be deeply missed by survivors including her husband James Kramer, his mother Anna Kramer (99yrs), her brother Neal (Lynn) Harrison, and her children Gail Hanlon, Roger Kramer, Eric Kramer.

She will also be lovingly remembered by 4 grandchildren-Amy Petersen, Matthew Hanlon, Adam Ricchio, James Kramer Jr., 6 Great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 11:00AM-12:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 12:00PM. Burial at All Saints Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com