ST. PETERS, Mo. - Carolyn Louise Hill McNeely, 78, of St. Peters, Mo., passed away June 30, 2019, in St. Peters, Mo.

Carolyn was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Bloomington, to Cecil Hill and Mildred Warner Carsel. Carolyn attended Trinity Lutheran Church and graduated from Bloomington High School.

Carolyn raised her family in Pekin and Champaign, where she owned several small businesses including The Edsel Bar in Champaign and built homes throughout Central Illinois. She retired to St. Louis near her youngest daughter, Anna, and her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed.

Carolyn is survived by her four children, Mona (Colman) Chustz, George (Karen) McNeely IV, Nicholas McNeely and Anna (Matthew) Roland. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and her sister, Joyce (Roy) Thorpe.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington. Interment will immediately follow at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean.

Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Sleep in Heavenly Peace charities.

