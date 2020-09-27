Carolyn R. Faulk

1944-2020

Carolyn Faulk, 76, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn was born on February 14, 1944 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Howard & Dorothy (Perschke) Webb. She was educated in the schools of Zion and Iowa. Carolyn married Charles Faulk on June 18, 1966 in Waukegan, IL. Carolyn owned and operated Arts by Carolyn for many years. She was a member of the Kenosha Bible Church. Her hobbies included watercolor painting, fiber arts, crocheting caps for premature infants and cancer patients, and most of all spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Faulk of Kenosha; children, Russell (Kate) Faulk of Elmhurst, IL, Christopher Faulk of Vincennes, IN, Todd Faulk of Rockford, IL; brother, Howard (Elaine) Webb of Burleson, TX; and 4 grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 11:30AM-1:30PM, with funeral services to follow at 1:30PM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

