Carolynn R. "Connie"

Beckman

1977 - 2019

Carolynn "Connie" R. Beckman, 41, courageously lost the yearlong battle with a rare cancer and passed on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was brave and strong as she left this world at home, surrounded by her family and in the arms of her fiancé. Connie was a lifelong resident of Kenosha. She was born on Oct. 14, 1977. She attended local schools.

Connie was kind, funny, blunt, selfless, fiercely loyal and protective of her family and friends. She had a rough exterior but was the sweetest person inside.

Connie was a big Harry Potter and Disney fan. She was always up for a game of cards, a rummage sale, a craft fair, a movie or just spending time with family and friends.

Those that are left to cherish her memories are her father Charles (Peggy) Beckman, her mother Donna (Alan) Vittori, brothers Craig Beckman, Garry Roberts, her fiancé Gary Beltoya II, aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Jack and Marilyn Beckman, Eldon and Joyce Chambers and sister Anna Roberts.

Visitation for Connie will be held on Monday, April 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at the Bruch Funeral Home. A Committal Service will take place on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park Serenity Chapel.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

