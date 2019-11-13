Carrie Jo Purser

1963 - 2019

Carrie Jo Purser, 56, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Carrie was born on August 27, 1963 in Midland, MI, the daughter of the late Ronald and Calvena (Webster) Davis. She was educated in schools of Michigan graduating from Anderson Indiana University and Fuller Seminary in Colorado Springs. Carrie married Jimmy Ray Purser on April 29, 1989 in Anderson, Indiana. Carrie was employed as a social worker for Brotoloc Company for many years. She was also a member of the First Christian Church. Her hobbies included Mops, scrap booking, bunco, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family especially her children.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Ray Purser of Pleasant Prairie, 2 children; Brianna (Joe Longoria) Purser of Kenosha and Zachary (Alyssa) Purser of Sheboygan, brother, Ronald (Jackie) Davis II of Michigan, 2 sisters; Carlyn (Bill) Malone and Cindy (Joe) Weaver both from Indiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmont Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142 from 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Burial will be at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

