Carroll Ernest Farnam

1938 - 2019

Carroll Ernest Farnam, 80, of Stevenstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born on Aug. 31,1938 at home to Ernest C and Ruth E (Greeno) Farnam. He married Lynn Ida (Valeo) DiPalma on April 29,1972 in Kenosha, Wis.

Carroll attended Holmen High School and graduated in 1956. While he was in high school he enlisted in the Army Reserves. He had basic at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and stationed at Ft. Riley, Kan.

Carroll worked at Metallics Inc. in Brice Prairie, Outers Gun Cleaner, in La Crosse. He was a Members of the UAW union, employed with Nash, AMC, Chrysler where he retired after 37 years on Feb.28,1997.

Carroll loved hunting, auctions, local drawings, dancing, travel, dogs, and watching westerns. He was a fan of the GB packer and Brewers. He had a great sense of humor, lead a simple life and was a man of routine. Carroll was a social, traditional, old fashioned man.

He and his wife Lynn were foster parents for many years in Kenosha.

Carroll is survived by his wife, Lynn; 5 children, Chelle (Guillermo) Krome-Vargas, David DiPalma, Becky (Gary) Stutts, Sandy (Mario) Cruz, and Victor Farnam; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; plus 9 grand puppies. He is further survived by his brother, Earl Farnam; sisters, Elvira (Richard) Cornell and Sharon Pieper; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and close friends

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Farnam; sisters, Elizabeth Farnam and Lucy (Chris) Martinez.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Mayo hospital and Hospice staff.

In keeping with Dad's wishes, no traditional services will be held. However, a celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

Coulee Region Cremation Group

133 Mason St.

Onalaska, WI 54650

608-788-2188